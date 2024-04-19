Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 63.06% to Rs 2419.28 crore

Net Loss of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 95.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 36.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.06% to Rs 2419.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1483.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 253.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 84.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.40% to Rs 9297.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6222.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2419.281483.72 63 9297.456222.99 49 OPM %-7.843.85 --7.142.21 - PBDT-127.4813.44 PL -178.93111.76 PL PBT-196.85-22.80 -763 -388.99-15.98 -2334 NP-95.95-36.78 -161 -253.75-84.27 -201

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

