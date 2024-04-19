R S Software (India) consolidated net profit rises 552.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.82% to Rs 18.23 crore

Net profit of R S Software (India) rose 552.88% to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.82% to Rs 18.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 18.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 97.61% to Rs 59.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

18.2312.2559.5430.1331.8218.5331.51-16.737.902.3023.03-4.626.710.9418.35-8.686.791.0418.11-8.15

