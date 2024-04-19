Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 56.30% in the March 2024 quarter

National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 56.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 40.72% to Rs 5.59 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) rose 56.30% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.72% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.67% to Rs 14.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.17% to Rs 21.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.599.43 -41 21.3717.35 23 OPM %26.128.70 -16.058.59 - PBDT5.713.69 55 19.9512.02 66 PBT5.713.69 55 19.9512.02 66 NP4.222.70 56 14.748.25 79

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

