Apollo Tyres Ltd down for fifth straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 438.9, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.52% in last one year as compared to a 8.32% rally in NIFTY and a 21.18% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Apollo Tyres Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 438.9, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23239.7. The Sensex is at 76651.74, up 0.32%.Apollo Tyres Ltd has eased around 17.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22274.35, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 440.45, flat on the day. Apollo Tyres Ltd tumbled 16.52% in last one year as compared to a 8.32% rally in NIFTY and a 21.18% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

