Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit rises 254.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways rose 254.06% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.76% to Rs 28.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.28.3226.0463.6347.2017.577.8812.683.5712.643.57

