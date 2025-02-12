Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
Sales decline 79.34% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Fortune India rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 79.34% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.442.13 -79 OPM %15.910 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

