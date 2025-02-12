Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 79.34% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Fortune India rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 79.34% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.442.1315.9100.040.010.040.010.040.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News