Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit declines 97.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 205.64 croreNet profit of Agro Tech Foods declined 97.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 205.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 200.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales205.64200.74 2 OPM %2.994.28 -PBDT5.737.86 -27 PBT0.212.52 -92 NP0.051.87 -97
