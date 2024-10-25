Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit declines 97.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 205.64 crore

Net profit of Agro Tech Foods declined 97.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 205.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 200.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.205.64200.742.994.285.737.860.212.520.051.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News