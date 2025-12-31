Apollo Micro Systems surges after subsidiary bags supply contracts worth Rs 421 crore

Apollo Micro Systems jumped 4.29% to Rs 270.90 after the company's step- down subsidiary IDL Explosives bagged supply contracts worth approximately Rs 421 crore.

IDL Explosives has been granted a running contract (RC) for supply of bulk explosives to subsidiaries of Coal India amounting to Rs 419.39 crore.

It also has secured an export order value of Rs 1.5 crore for supply of cartridge explosives.

"The cumulative value of orders received amount to Rs 420.89 crore, the company said in a statement.

Apollo Micro Systems, a pioneer in defence technology, specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced electronic, electro-mechanical, and engineering systems.