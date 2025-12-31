IFCI spurts on monetising 10% stake in NEDFi

IFCI surged 6.72% to Rs 53.85 after the company announced the sale of its equity stake in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation.

IFCI said it has monetised its 10% holding in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi), comprising 1 crore equity shares acquired at a cost of Rs 10 crore, for a total consideration of Rs 121.77 crore.

IFCI is non-banking finance company in the public sector. It provides financial support for the diversified growth of industries across the spectrum. The financing activities cover various kind of projects such as airports, roads, telecom, power, real estate, manufacturing, services sector and such other allied industries.