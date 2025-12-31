Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFCI spurts on monetising 10% stake in NEDFi

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
IFCI surged 6.72% to Rs 53.85 after the company announced the sale of its equity stake in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation.

IFCI said it has monetised its 10% holding in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi), comprising 1 crore equity shares acquired at a cost of Rs 10 crore, for a total consideration of Rs 121.77 crore.

IFCI is non-banking finance company in the public sector. It provides financial support for the diversified growth of industries across the spectrum. The financing activities cover various kind of projects such as airports, roads, telecom, power, real estate, manufacturing, services sector and such other allied industries.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of IFCI rose 73.03% to Rs 142.96 crore while total income fell 4.27% to Rs 752.21 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

