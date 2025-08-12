Air Astana selects RateGain's AI-powered airfare intelligence platform

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced that Air Astana JSC (together with its subsidiary FlyArystan), the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions by revenue and leet size, has selected AirGain by RateGain, an AI-powered airfare pricing intelligence platform to gain real-time competitive insights and enhance pricing agility. This strategic collaboration reflects Air Astana's continued focus on adopting innovative technology to strengthen its competitive edge while expanding its global footprint.
Air Astana, recognized for its operational excellence and modern leet, operates an extensive international and regional network, connecting Kazakhstan with Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. As the airline scales to meet growing travel demand and navigates an increasingly complex pricing environment, its partnership with AirGain will empower the pricing and revenue management teams with accurate, real-time data. This will enable faster and more con ident decision-making, allowing the airline to swiftly respond to market fluctuations while safeguarding revenue and maintaining a strong competitive edge.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app