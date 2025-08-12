Air Astana selects RateGain's AI-powered airfare intelligence platform

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced that Air Astana JSC (together with its subsidiary FlyArystan), the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions by revenue and leet size, has selected AirGain by RateGain, an AI-powered airfare pricing intelligence platform to gain real-time competitive insights and enhance pricing agility. This strategic collaboration reflects Air Astana's continued focus on adopting innovative technology to strengthen its competitive edge while expanding its global footprint.

Air Astana, recognized for its operational excellence and modern leet, operates an extensive international and regional network, connecting Kazakhstan with Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. As the airline scales to meet growing travel demand and navigates an increasingly complex pricing environment, its partnership with AirGain will empower the pricing and revenue management teams with accurate, real-time data. This will enable faster and more con ident decision-making, allowing the airline to swiftly respond to market fluctuations while safeguarding revenue and maintaining a strong competitive edge.