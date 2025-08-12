Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 325, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.03% in last one year as compared to a 1.96% jump in NIFTY and a 18.18% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 325, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24611.85. The Sensex is at 80661.84, up 0.07%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 5.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34610.35, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 325.3, up 1.04% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 1.03% in last one year as compared to a 1.96% jump in NIFTY and a 18.18% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

