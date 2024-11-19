Varun Beverages Ltd spurts 3.8%, up for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 633.05, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.11% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% gain in NIFTY and a 8.19% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 633.05, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78340.19, up 1.29%. Varun Beverages Ltd has added around 9.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56314.35, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 88.84 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News