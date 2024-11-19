LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 1.46%, up for third straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 620.05, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.46% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% gain in NIFTY and a 20.16% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 620.05, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78340.19, up 1.29%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has added around 2.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23257.7, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 620.4, up 1.5% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up 33.46% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% gain in NIFTY and a 20.16% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 6.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News