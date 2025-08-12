Metroglobal consolidated net profit declines 44.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.55% to Rs 64.63 crore

Net profit of Metroglobal declined 44.32% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.55% to Rs 64.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.64.6369.915.096.695.819.145.618.953.977.13

