Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 11.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.72% to Rs 192.88 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 11.19% to Rs 33.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.72% to Rs 192.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 206.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.192.88206.7732.4729.0045.2941.2644.5940.6033.8930.48

