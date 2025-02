V-Mart Retail standalone net profit rises 153.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 1026.73 crore

Net profit of V-Mart Retail rose 153.74% to Rs 71.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 1026.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 889.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1026.73889.0516.6913.46132.3295.1769.7436.8871.6328.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News