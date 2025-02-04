Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 27.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.01% to Rs 442.71 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) declined 27.45% to Rs 31.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 442.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 388.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.442.71388.3011.3817.5655.5369.4740.7956.5631.1442.92

