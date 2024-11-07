Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.45 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 64.95% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 31.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 64.95% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.340.97-150.00-170.10-31.78-32.96-31.78-32.96-31.45-30.88

