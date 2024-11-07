Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 12.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.48% to Rs 238.13 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 12.57% to Rs 58.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.48% to Rs 238.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 181.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.238.13181.1237.6641.32100.7080.5883.2069.4658.7552.19

