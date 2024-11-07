Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 12.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Sales rise 31.48% to Rs 238.13 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 12.57% to Rs 58.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.48% to Rs 238.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 181.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales238.13181.12 31 OPM %37.6641.32 -PBDT100.7080.58 25 PBT83.2069.46 20 NP58.7552.19 13

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

