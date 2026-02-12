Alembic consolidated net profit declines 8.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.35% to Rs 74.34 croreNet profit of Alembic declined 8.04% to Rs 60.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.35% to Rs 74.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales74.3457.92 28 OPM %36.9145.58 -PBDT29.2030.08 -3 PBT25.7627.39 -6 NP60.1365.39 -8
