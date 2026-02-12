Alembic consolidated net profit declines 8.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.35% to Rs 74.34 crore

Net profit of Alembic declined 8.04% to Rs 60.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.35% to Rs 74.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.74.3457.9236.9145.5829.2030.0825.7627.3960.1365.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News