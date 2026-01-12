Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Bosutinib Tablets, 400 mg

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Application (sANDA) Bosutinib Tablets, 400 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Bosulif Tablets, 400 mg, of PF Prism C.V. (PF Prism C.V.). Bosutinib is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of i) adult patients with chronic phase Ph+ chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML), newly-diagnosed or resistant or intolerant to prior therapy, and ii) adult patients with accelerated, or blast phase Ph+ CML with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy.

Alembic had previously received final approval for its ANDA Bosutinib Tablets, 100 mg and 500mg. Refer label for a detailed indication.