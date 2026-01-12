Cupid gains as board to meet on 29 Jan'26 for bonus issue, Q3 results

Cupid advanced 2.25% to Rs 431 after the company announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Thursday, 29 January 2026, to consider the declaration of bonus shares and the Q3 results.

The company further informed that, as per its earlier intimation dated 26 December 2025, the trading window will remain closed for all designated persons, including directors and their immediate relatives, from 1 January 2026 until 48 hours after the announcement of the Q3 results.

CUPID is India's premier manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms, water-based personal lubricants, IVD kits, deodorants, perfumes, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly and other FMCG products. The company operates with a strong commitment to public health and well-being, maintaining ethical business practices aligned with international standards.