Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit declines 95.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 392.10 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy declined 95.34% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 392.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 404.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.392.10404.978.7412.8924.5542.741.0522.620.7816.74

