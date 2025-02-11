Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit declines 95.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 392.10 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy declined 95.34% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 392.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 404.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales392.10404.97 -3 OPM %8.7412.89 -PBDT24.5542.74 -43 PBT1.0522.62 -95 NP0.7816.74 -95

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

