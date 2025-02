Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 86.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.98% to Rs 1365.77 crore

Net profit of Avanti Feeds rose 86.57% to Rs 135.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 1365.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1253.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1365.771253.2311.747.70198.93130.11183.98115.71135.2172.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News