Nu Vista reports standalone net profit of Rs 58.74 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nu Vista reported to Rs 58.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 1050.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 960.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1050.76960.9416.027.34139.1836.0990.26-12.5458.74-8.65

