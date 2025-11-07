Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 36.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.00% to Rs 587.98 crore

Net profit of Alivus Life Sciences rose 36.41% to Rs 130.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 587.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 506.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.587.98506.8830.4726.51192.58142.55174.14127.46130.0395.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News