Alka Securities reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 72.73% to Rs 0.03 croreAlka Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.11 -73 OPM %-133.33-54.55 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100
