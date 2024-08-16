Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit rises 665.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 375.07 crore

Net profit of Maithan Alloys rose 665.97% to Rs 456.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 375.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 403.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.375.07403.665.7110.06580.7784.85575.6279.65456.5259.60

