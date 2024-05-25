Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keerthi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Keerthi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 24.26% to Rs 50.23 crore

Net Loss of Keerthi Industries reported to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.26% to Rs 50.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.82% to Rs 212.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 240.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.2366.32 -24 212.12240.56 -12 OPM %-10.13-2.64 --1.88-0.15 - PBDT-6.24-2.15 -190 -8.71-1.34 -550 PBT-9.26-4.59 -102 -20.74-10.83 -92 NP-4.49-1.84 -144 -15.69-7.24 -117

