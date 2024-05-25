Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit declines 22.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sarda Energy &amp; Minerals consolidated net profit declines 22.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 18.48% to Rs 877.24 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals declined 22.15% to Rs 94.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.48% to Rs 877.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1076.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.14% to Rs 523.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 602.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 3822.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4189.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales877.241076.05 -18 3822.954189.40 -9 OPM %17.3619.89 -20.8725.31 - PBDT168.06210.03 -20 853.58985.19 -13 PBT121.79164.74 -26 670.28806.84 -17 NP94.38121.24 -22 523.00602.11 -13

First Published: May 25 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

