Sales decline 18.48% to Rs 877.24 croreNet profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals declined 22.15% to Rs 94.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.48% to Rs 877.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1076.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.14% to Rs 523.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 602.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 3822.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4189.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
