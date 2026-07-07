Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5680, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.13% drop in NIFTY and a 16.41% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5680, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 24468.6. The Sensex is at 78452.78, up 0.21%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has risen around 6.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25866.25, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.58 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5692.5, up 1.13% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 18.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.13% drop in NIFTY and a 16.41% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.