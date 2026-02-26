Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 1.19%, rises for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5692, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.4% in last one year as compared to a 12.93% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.67% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5692, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25459.95. The Sensex is at 82146.86, down 0.16%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has dropped around 1.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23051.85, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50099 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.38 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5716, up 1.11% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 23.4% in last one year as compared to a 12.93% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.67% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 30.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.