Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.85%, rises for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.34, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24980.95. The Sensex is at 81662.54, up 0.48%. Indian Overseas Bank has dropped around 6.3% in last one month.