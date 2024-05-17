Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 17 2024
Sales decline 82.03% to Rs 120.05 crore

Net loss of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation reported to Rs 24.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 25.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 82.03% to Rs 120.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 667.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.40% to Rs 113.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 300.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.42% to Rs 1933.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2819.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales120.05667.98 -82 1933.432819.27 -31 OPM %22.377.68 -12.9012.55 - PBDT18.4751.75 -64 256.84364.96 -30 PBT9.0441.43 -78 218.66321.23 -32 NP-24.2325.47 PL 113.06300.71 -62

May 17 2024

