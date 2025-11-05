Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit rises 35.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.11% to Rs 990.06 crore

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers rose 35.22% to Rs 64.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 990.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 867.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.990.06867.6712.6711.91100.3780.2583.8764.1464.3147.56

