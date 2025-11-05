Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 2.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 733.94 crore

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) declined 2.77% to Rs 49.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 733.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 644.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.733.94644.479.3310.6080.0379.2167.8668.3249.5350.94

