B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 103.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 103.23% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

