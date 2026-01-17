Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 19.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 19.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 3.78% to Rs 3041.98 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 19.31% to Rs 336.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 281.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.78% to Rs 3041.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2931.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income3041.982931.14 4 OPM %65.9169.22 -PBDT456.47374.65 22 PBT456.47374.65 22 NP336.42281.96 19

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

