Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 136.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.83% to Rs 20.57 crore

Net profit of Umiya Buildcon rose 136.41% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 59.83% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.5712.8755.9142.0410.193.239.352.464.611.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News