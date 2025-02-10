Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 159.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.55% to Rs 34.41 croreNet profit of Oceanic Foods rose 159.57% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.55% to Rs 34.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales34.4127.85 24 OPM %7.734.60 -PBDT2.041.24 65 PBT1.590.97 64 NP1.220.47 160
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content