Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 159.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.55% to Rs 34.41 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 159.57% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.55% to Rs 34.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.34.4127.857.734.602.041.241.590.971.220.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News