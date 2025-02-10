Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 159.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 159.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.55% to Rs 34.41 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 159.57% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.55% to Rs 34.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales34.4127.85 24 OPM %7.734.60 -PBDT2.041.24 65 PBT1.590.97 64 NP1.220.47 160

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brainbees Solutions standalone net profit rises 226.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 7.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Konndor Industries standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 7.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 148.48% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story