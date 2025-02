Krazybee Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 29.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.42% to Rs 566.24 crore

Net profit of Krazybee Services Pvt declined 29.23% to Rs 47.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 66.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 48.42% to Rs 566.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 381.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.566.24381.5228.7440.6365.6189.8863.3288.9747.0566.48

