Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 22.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 33.80% to Rs 3753.70 crore

Net profit of Amber Enterprises India rose 22.60% to Rs 116.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 3753.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2805.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.29% to Rs 243.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 132.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.20% to Rs 9973.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6729.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3753.702805.46 34 9973.026729.27 48 OPM %7.517.83 -7.357.27 - PBDT246.56189.29 30 598.27377.86 58 PBT188.59137.83 37 369.96191.33 93 NP116.0794.67 23 243.56132.88 83

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

