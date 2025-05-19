Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 22.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.80% to Rs 3753.70 crore

Net profit of Amber Enterprises India rose 22.60% to Rs 116.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 3753.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2805.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.29% to Rs 243.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 132.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.20% to Rs 9973.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6729.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3753.702805.469973.026729.277.517.837.357.27246.56189.29598.27377.86188.59137.83369.96191.33116.0794.67243.56132.88

