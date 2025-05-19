Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Drugs and Organics consolidated net profit declines 98.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics consolidated net profit declines 98.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 28.61% to Rs 72.78 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Drugs and Organics declined 98.30% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.61% to Rs 72.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 317.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 367.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales72.78101.94 -29 317.58367.35 -14 OPM %13.9611.47 -11.284.73 - PBDT6.347.79 -19 21.393.58 497 PBT1.633.93 -59 4.79-11.07 LP NP0.063.53 -98 6.72-9.07 LP

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

