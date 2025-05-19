Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Scan Steels consolidated net profit declines 58.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Scan Steels consolidated net profit declines 58.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.14% to Rs 241.19 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels declined 58.53% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.14% to Rs 241.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 256.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.85% to Rs 21.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.25% to Rs 789.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 965.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales241.19256.98 -6 789.20965.41 -18 OPM %3.706.30 -5.754.92 - PBDT9.4918.28 -48 43.8342.88 2 PBT5.5814.42 -61 28.1327.48 2 NP4.7411.43 -59 21.6521.05 3

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

