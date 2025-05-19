Scan Steels consolidated net profit declines 58.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.14% to Rs 241.19 croreNet profit of Scan Steels declined 58.53% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.14% to Rs 241.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 256.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.85% to Rs 21.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.25% to Rs 789.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 965.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
