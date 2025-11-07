Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Latent View Analytics Ltd, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd and Devyani International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 November 2025.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd tumbled 8.06% to Rs 7202.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7831 shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd crashed 7.08% to Rs 437.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36480 shares in the past one month. J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd lost 5.32% to Rs 620. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3177 shares in the past one month. eClerx Services Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 4342.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9615 shares in the past one month.