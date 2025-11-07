Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit rises 1181.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.90% to Rs 9.09 crore

Net profit of Kreon Finnancial Services rose 1181.25% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 62.90% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.095.5833.6615.233.030.682.850.492.050.16

