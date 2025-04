The Board of Ambuja Cements at its meeting held on 29 April 2025 has noted that Ambuja Cements achieved the historic milestone in its growth journey as the Company crossed the 100 MTPA cement capacity upon successful commissioning of 2.4 MTPA brownfield expansion of a Grinding Unit in Farakka (West Bengal) and debottlenecking of 0.5 MTPA across various plants.

