Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit declines 28.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.61% to Rs 8311.48 croreNet profit of Ambuja Cements declined 28.63% to Rs 646.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 905.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 8311.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8712.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8311.488712.90 -5 OPM %15.4019.13 -PBDT1570.111883.38 -17 PBT1102.681511.66 -27 NP646.31905.61 -29
