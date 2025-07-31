Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 34.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.49% to Rs 225.70 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 34.38% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.49% to Rs 225.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.225.70172.966.046.027.746.005.263.923.872.88

