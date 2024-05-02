RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 27.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.17% to Rs 126.99 croreNet profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 27.92% to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 126.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.60% to Rs 87.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 582.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 512.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
