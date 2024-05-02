Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 27.92% in the March 2024 quarter

RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 27.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.17% to Rs 126.99 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 27.92% to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 126.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.60% to Rs 87.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 582.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 512.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales126.99118.49 7 582.05512.81 14 OPM %16.3213.43 -22.0220.02 - PBDT22.2317.70 26 134.91107.18 26 PBT17.7413.81 28 117.8491.68 29 NP13.2410.35 28 87.6667.64 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RPG Life edges higher after ICRA upgrades LT rating to 'A+'

RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Healthcare stocks edge higher

KEC Intl bags orders worth Rs 2,257 cr

Healthcare shares gain

RR Metalmakers India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 17.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 39.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sarda Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Foseco India standalone net profit rises 11.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story